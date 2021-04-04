Ford recalls locally made Aviators over rear camera issue

Ford is recalling locally made 2020-21 Lincoln Aviators that were manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch.

The image processing module on the rearview camera may intermittently fail to provide a video feed to the display screen, potentially causing a safety issue by cutting out the live video feed when the vehicle is in reserve. The affected cameras on select vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and must be repaired at Ford dealerships.

Ford said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries caused by the faulty rearview cameras.

The safety recall applies to 34,975 vehicles in the United States, 3,053 in Canada and 379 in Mexico. They were assembled at the Chicago Assembly Plant from Oct. 19, 2018, to Dec. 7, 2020.

Customers will begin to be notified individually about the recall, which has reference number 21C09, on May 19. They can take their Aviators into local dealerships to get the rearview cameras fixed.

It's the sixth recall of vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant in the last eight months.

In January, the automaker recalled Police Interceptors and Aviators over contaminated windshield wiper fluid.