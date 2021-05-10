Ford recalls locally made Explorers

Ford is recalling locally made Ford Explorer sport utility vehicles that were manufactured from 2016 to 2019 at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch.

A select number of Explorers with base or XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted silver, black or "absolute black," have roof rail covers that could become detached from the SUV while driving, potentially creating a hazard for other motorists.

The recall affects an estimated 620,483 vehicles in the United States, 36,419 in Canada and 4,260 in Mexico.

Ford has not received any reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the defect, but encourages drivers to take their vehicles to local dealerships to get fixed.

"Dealers will secure the roof rails with plastic push pins," Ford said in a news release. "Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S22."

It's the seventh recall of vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant in the last nine months.