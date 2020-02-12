Ford recalls locally made vehicles

Ford is recalling two locally made vehicles prone to experiencing fractured rear suspension toe links that could increase the risk of a crash.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is recalling select 2013-18 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan and Ford Taurus SHO vehicles that were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, just across the state line from Hammond, between 2011 and 2017. It's also recalling 2013-18 Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT that were made at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, over the same issue of rear-suspension articulation.

The recall affects 211,207 vehicles in the United States, 15,281 in Canada and 1,396 in Mexico.

"Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition for the specified vehicles," Ford said in a news release. "Dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S04."

Ford no longer makes the Police Interceptor Sedan or the Taurus on which it's based at the at the 96-year-old automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. on Chicago's far South Side.