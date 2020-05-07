Ford reopening Chicago Assembly Plant, other factories in boon for ailing steel mills

As part of the plan, Ford's parts depots will restart on May 11 and then assembly plants on May 18. That will include the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said. The Lear seat-making factory in Hammond and other local parts suppliers also would have to reopen by then to make just-in-time automotive production possible again.

Auto plants that had three shifts will only have two as the supply chain gets back up to speed and new health and safety protocols go into effect. Ford will require employees and visitors to certify they don't have symptoms before coming into work each day. They also will have their temperature taken when they arrive and be sent home if it's too high.

Everyone in Ford plants will have to wear face masks, face shields or safety glasses with side shields for assembly line jobs where social distancing isn't possible. Every Ford employee will get a care kit that will include face masks and other items meant to keep them healthy.

Employees who can work remotely still will during the global pandemic, which has infected more than 3.8 million and killed more than 269,000 people worldwide.