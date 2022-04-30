Ford reports $3.1 billion loss after Rivian investment sours

Ford reported a loss of $3.1 billion in the first quarter amid limited supply during the global semiconductor shortage.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, brought in $34.5 billion in revenue and $2.3 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.

It attributed its loss to a mark-to-market accounting loss in its investment in the electric vehicle maker Rivian, whose valuation plummeted and also caused Amazon, another early backer, to report its first quarterly loss since 2015. Ford's stake shrunk from an estimated $10.6 billion at the end of last year to $5.1 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Ford projects it will pull in between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion in revenue this year.

“The appeal of these products — Bronco, Bronco Sport, Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and now the F-150 Lightning — is undeniable,” said CEO Jim Farley. “That’s translating into orders, typically with rich configurations that deliver great experiences to those customers and healthy pricing for us. Now, we’re breaking constraints wherever they exist to get more Ford vehicles — including our innovative EVs — to more customers as quickly as possible.”

The automaker has pledged to make more than 600,000 electric vehicles by the end of next year. It is targeting the annual production of more than 2 million electric vehicles by the end of 2026.

Ford's wholesale shipments fell 9% in the first quarter to about 970,000 vehicles. The company produced $1.6 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in North America in the first quarter despite the supply chain disruptions that impacted its regional business. It ended the quarter with $45 billion in liquidity, including $29 million in cash.

“There are big things that we do extremely well, like turning out high-demand vehicles at scale,” said Farley. “And others, in both existing and aspirational areas, where we need to improve — and will.”

— Joseph S. Pete

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.