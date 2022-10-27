Ford reports $827 million net loss as it shifts from self-driving cars

Ford reported an $827 million net loss in the third quarter, largely as the result of a decision to wind down its autonomous driving business.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, experienced a 10% increase in quarterly revenue, which rose to $39.4 billion despite supply chain issue. Ford blamed the loss on special items, mainly a $2.7 billion non-cash impairment on its strategic decision to back off its investment in Argo AI's self-driving cars.

The company thought it could bring autonomous vehicles to the market last year and is now tapping the brakes on the project.

“But things have changed, and there's a huge opportunity right now for Ford to give time — the most valuable commodity in modern life — back to millions of customers while they’re in their vehicles,” President and CEO Jim Farley said.

The technology just isn't ready for the road yet, he said.

“Fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves,” Farley said.

Ford reported an operating cash flow of $3.8 billion in the third quarter. Its earnings were affected by $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments and 40,000 "vehicles on wheels" that were built but still needed parts before heading to dealership lots.

The company's North American business segment ended with quarter with earnings before interest and taxes of $1.3 billion and a 5% margin. Both figures were down from a year ago, largely as a result of inflation, higher commodity costs and unshipped vehicles. It expects its margin will bounce back to double digits in the fourth quarter.

It ended the quarter with $49 billion in liquidity, including $32 billion in cash. It revised its full-year guidance to $11.5 billion in EBIT, a 15% increase from its previous projection.

Ford is expecting 10% year-over-year growth in wholesale shipments, significantly higher net income in North America, profitability in the rest of the world and strong earnings before taxes from its Ford Credit business.