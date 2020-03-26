Ford restarting some factories but not the Chicago Assembly Plant

Ford is looking to resume production at some "key North American plants," but not at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch.
The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker, a major employer in the Calumet Region, shut down all its plants across the United States to deep clean them to stop the spread of the coronavirus that's infected more than 500,000 people and killed more than 23,000 people worldwide.
"Ford is aiming to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6, bringing key plants back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers," said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America. "Ford is planning to resume production at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on April 6 on one shift. On April 14, Ford is planning to start building vehicles at Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant."
In order to supply those plants, the automaker also will resume production halfway through April at Dearborn Stamping Plant, Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant, Sharonville Transmission Plant, portions of Van Dyke Transmission, Lima Engine and Rawsonville Components plants, and integrated stamping plants within Kansas City and Kentucky Truck plants.
"We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary," Galhotra said.
United Auto Workers president Rory Gamble said the union had concerns about restarting workplaces, especially at advanced dates, when the public health crisis was still rapidly developing.
"These decisions should be informed by data and where each state is on the contagion curve," Gamble said. "The UAW maintains that strict CDC guidelines need to be adhered to at all worksites and that prior to reopening sufficient data and protections are in place to ensure the safety of our members, their families and the public. The only guideline in a boardroom should be management asking themselves, “Would I send my family — my own son or daughter — into that plant and be 100% certain they are safe?”
Locally, Ford employs 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River and 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights. It's fed by a number of local suppliers, including the Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond.
