Ford rolls out new vehicles at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, is rolling out two new vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Ford debuted the new electric Ford F-150 Lightning and the Maverick pickup trucks at the first major auto show to return since the coronavirus pandemic started.

"Ford is going to lead the revolution in electric vehicles," said Darren Palmer, Ford's general manager for battery electric vehicles. "We're planning to spend $30 billion until 2025 for an all-new portfolio of products and services. The way we're going to do it is to make vehicles that are so compelling that it attracts people to electrified vehicles."

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is making electrified versions of its most popular vehicles, such as the Mustang Mach-E muscle car and Transit van. Ford also is producing an electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck.

"This is the public debut of the F-150 Lightning in Chicago, and we're delighted to show it," he said. "I don't think we can overstate how important this vehicle is for electrification in North America. F-150, as a series, has been the top-selling vehicle in America for 40 years."