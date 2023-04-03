After more than a century of popularizing the internal combustion engine, Ford said it's on track to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

The automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plants in Chicago Heights, outlined its progress toward sustainability, inclusiveness and equity in its 2023 Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report.

The Dearborn-based automaker said it has cut emissions from its manufacturing plants by 40% over the last five years. Last year, 60% of the electricity it used was carbon-free.

Ford claims consumers may be able to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by 60% by driving a Ford vehicle as compared to comparable internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. It's also working to responsibly source raw materials for the electric vehicles it projects will make up a bigger chunk of its business going forward.

“We believe the long-term success of any business is inextricably linked with creating value for customers, employees and communities, while also caring for the planet,” said Executive Chair Bill Ford. “We are undertaking a massive transformation to lead the electric and connected era of transportation and are committed to being transparent about our progress and opportunities for improvement. We are excited and optimistic about the future and look forward to making carbon-neutral transportation a reality.”

Ford plans to invest more than $50 billion through 2026 to make electric vehicles and batteries. It expects to make 600,000 electric vehicles a year by the end of the year and more than 2 million a year by the end of 2026.

About half of its vehicle sales are expected to be electric by 2030.

“In 2022, we made a number of advancements toward carbon neutrality, including introducing new exciting EVs, upgrading our facilities, investing in carbon-free and renewable electricity, and using our purchasing power to help scale low-carbon materials," said Cynthia Williams, Ford’s global director, sustainability, homologation and compliance. "We're also creating new visibility and accountability for a global EV and battery supply chain that upholds our values. This is how we can help build a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive transportation future."

Ford has invested more than $26 million in making its plants more energy-efficient since 2017. The company also reduced emissions from suppliers and products by 23% since 2019. It has trained 979 suppliers, 844 purchasing employees and 2,647 employers in supply chain sustainability issues, such as environmental protection and fair labor.

Ford also noted in the report it made more than $64 million in charitable contributions in more than 40 countries around the world last year.