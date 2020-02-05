Ford sells 8 millionth Explorer, the best selling SUV of all-time

Ford sold its 8 millionth Explorer last month, securing its place as the best-selling sport utility vehicle of all time.

The 30-year-old vehicle has been produced in the Calumet Region since 2004, when Ford invested $400 million to upgrade the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch to make SUVs.

Ford said the Explorer is now the best-selling SUV of all time, based on its analysis of IHS Markit data. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said the vehicle helped redefine the sport utility segment when it was first introduced in 1990.

Ford debuted a redesign last year, adding 600 pounds of additional towing capacity and a more sporty design. Its factory on the far South Side manufactures several versions of the SUV, including the Explorer ST that now accounts for 21% of overall Explorer sales.

“Ford ST stands for performance for enthusiasts, and Explorer ST is no exception,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “We believe once drivers feel the power and refinement of our first-ever Explorer ST, performance bred from racetracks around the world, demand will only grow stronger.”