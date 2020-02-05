You are the owner of this article.
Ford sells 8 millionth Explorer, the best selling SUV of all-time
The Ford Explorer at the Chicago Auto Show. Ford sold its 8 millionth Explorer last month, making it the best-selling SUV of all time.

 Joseph S. Pete

Ford sold its 8 millionth Explorer last month, securing its place as the best-selling sport utility vehicle of all time.

The 30-year-old vehicle has been produced in the Calumet Region since 2004, when Ford invested $400 million to upgrade the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch to make SUVs.

Ford said the Explorer is now the best-selling SUV of all time, based on its analysis of IHS Markit data. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said the vehicle helped redefine the sport utility segment when it was first introduced in 1990.

Ford debuted a redesign last year, adding 600 pounds of additional towing capacity and a more sporty design. Its factory on the far South Side manufactures several versions of the SUV, including the Explorer ST that now accounts for 21% of overall Explorer sales.

“Ford ST stands for performance for enthusiasts, and Explorer ST is no exception,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “We believe once drivers feel the power and refinement of our first-ever Explorer ST, performance bred from racetracks around the world, demand will only grow stronger.”

The automaker plans to roll out a new XLT Sport Appearance Package for the Explorer this summer. It will include carbonized gray-painted 20-inch wheels, a matching grille, skid plates, hood lettering, and dual chrome exhaust tips. The interior will feature ActiveX Light Slate two-tone seats with accent stitching that matches the center console lid and door trim panels. 

“Our Sport Appearance Package offers a new styling dimension for Explorer XLT customers,” Patterson said. “It has always been a favorite among our younger customers looking for a more energetic design and feel at a great value.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

