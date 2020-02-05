Ford sells 8 millionth Explorer, the best selling SUV of all-time

Ford sold its 8 millionth Explorer last month, securing its place as the best-selling sport utility vehicle of all time.
The 30-year-old vehicle has been produced in the Calumet Region since 2004, when Ford invested $400 million to upgrade the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch to make SUVs.
Ford said the Explorer is now the best-selling SUV of all time, based on its analysis of IHS Markit data. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said the vehicle helped redefine the sport utility segment when it was first introduced in 1990.
Ford debuted a redesign last year, adding 600 pounds of additional towing capacity and a more sporty design. Its factory on the far South Side manufactures several versions of the SUV, including the Explorer ST that now accounts for 21% of overall Explorer sales.
“Ford ST stands for performance for enthusiasts, and Explorer ST is no exception,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “We believe once drivers feel the power and refinement of our first-ever Explorer ST, performance bred from racetracks around the world, demand will only grow stronger.”
The automaker plans to roll out a new XLT Sport Appearance Package for the Explorer this summer. It will include carbonized gray-painted 20-inch wheels, a matching grille, skid plates, hood lettering, and dual chrome exhaust tips. The interior will feature ActiveX Light Slate two-tone seats with accent stitching that matches the center console lid and door trim panels.
“Our Sport Appearance Package offers a new styling dimension for Explorer XLT customers,” Patterson said. “It has always been a favorite among our younger customers looking for a more energetic design and feel at a great value.”
2019 Chicago Auto Show: If You Go
When: Feb. 9-18
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 9-17
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 18
Where: McCormick Place North and South, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago
Parking:
- McCormick Place lots A & C $23
- McCormick Place lot B $15.
- $10 after 6 p.m. in all McCormick Place lots
- Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents Day (Feb. 18), the Chicago Auto Show will offer free shuttle bus service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages. On these days only parking rates at Millennium Park are $18 per 12 hours with validation, provided as you exit the shuttle.
Public transportation:
- The South Shore Line provides train service to McCormick Place on weekends. In addition, it will stop select weekday trains at the McCormick Place station. Check its website for details mysouthshoreline.com.
Admission:
- $13 adults
- $7 seniors 62 and older
- $7 children 7-12
- Free children 6 and younger accompanied by a paying family member
Special events
- Women's Day
- Feb. 12. Women admitted for $7 with manufacturers offering special programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of cars
- Chicago Auto Show Food Drive
- Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 13-15. Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for a $7 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.
- Hispanic Heritage Day
- Feb. 15
- Craft Beer Day
- Feb. 15
- Feb. 18
More info: chicagoautoshow.com