Ford shutting down Chicago Assembly Plant for two more weeks because of semiconductor shortage

The automaker, also a major consumer of the steel produced at Northwest Indiana's steel mills, also will temporarily stop the production of vans at a joint venture in Turkey.

"Our teams continue prioritizing key vehicle lines for production, making the most of our available semiconductor allocation, and have been using a number of unique solutions around the world so we can provide as many high-demand vehicles to our customers as dealers as possible," Felker said.

Ford employs 5,810 auto workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant. Thousands more work at just-in-time suppliers like the Lear seat factory in Hammond.

The automaker produces the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator sport utility vehicles and the Police Interceptor Utility at the Chicago Assembly Plant. It's skipping the traditional summer shutdown in which workers go on vacation while planned maintenance gets done because of this month's disruption to production.

"The Ford team continues to work to find solutions to the industry-wide global semiconductor shortage," Felker said.

U.S. assembly plants will operate during more weeks this summer than any in more than 15 years, she said.