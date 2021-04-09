Ford shutting down Chicago Assembly Plant next week, temporarily laying off workers

Ford plans to temporarily shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant and lay off workers next week as a result of the global semiconductor shortage that's greatly disrupted the automotive industry.

The automotive plant on the banks of the Calumet River on Chicago's far South Side, just across the state line, will be shuttered for the week along with Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Dearborn Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant. Ford also plans to shut down the transit side of the Kansas City Assembly Plant and operate the Ohio Assembly Plant at a reduced level because of parts shortfalls.

The shutdown will affect thousands of automotive jobs at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, and at suppliers throughout the Region such as Lear Corp. in Hammond, UGN in Valparaiso and Flex-N-Gate on the South Side.

Lear, for instance, makes seats for the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility that are manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant. They are delivered with no inventories built up so the supplier's operations are synced with Ford's.