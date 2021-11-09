Ford stock tops $20 a share for first time in decades

Investors have been buying into CEO Jim Farley’s Ford+ turnaround plan as the automaker's stock topped $20 a share for the first time in decades.
Ford shares rose over $20 a share for the first time since September of 2001 on Monday. The automaker's stock was trading at $12.20 a share five years ago and $8.20 a share a year ago.
Ford is one of the largest industrial employers in the Calumet Region with thousands of employees just across the state line at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
The automaker's fortunes have greatly improved since Farley took the helm in October 2020. Its stock was trading at just over $6.50 a share in late September of last year.
Ford's share price has more than doubled since ending 2020 at $8.79 per share.
Farley launched the Ford+ plan that includes investing billions of dollars in electric and autonomous vehicles to keep up with competitors Wall Street has been more bullish about the future of, like Tesla. He worked to roll out electric versions of popular vehicles like the Mustang and F-150, overhauled the management team and helped fund startup and more green production.
Ford plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion over the next few years, including in battery electric vehicles. It plans to double its capacity to make all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and boost its annual battery capacity to more than 1 million units a year. The automaker also is drastically increasing the number of vehicles enabled for over-the-air software updates — from about one million vehicles to 33 million vehicles by 2028.
“We believe the improving trajectory of our business and financial flexibility it’s creating will provide more than enough resources to fully fund the Ford+ plan, plus additional strategic opportunities that present themselves along the way,” Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said during the company's recent earnings report.
Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy recently upgraded his Ford rate from hold to buy, raising his price target to $20.
“In the past year, we’ve seen a significant turnaround underway at Ford — it has ended its cycle of quarterly earnings disappointments, and its transition to an EV/digital world has sharply accelerated,” Levy wrote in a note.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights.