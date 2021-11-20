Ford strikes deal to strengthen chip supply after repeated plant shutdowns

It's been a stressful year for Ford employees at the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker has frequently had to idle operations in the Calumet Region because of a lack of semiconductors that power lane assist, parallel parking assist, rearview cameras and many other technologies that come standard in modern vehicles.
Car lots have sat half-vacant across Northwest Indiana much of the year because Ford and other automakers have lacked the chips to supply the dealerships with enough vehicles to keep up with demand.
So Ford is doing something about it.
The automaker reached a deal with GlobalFoundries, Inc., to boost chip supplies and development in the United States.
“It’s critical that we create new ways of working with suppliers to give Ford — and America — greater independence in delivering the technologies and features our customers will most value in the future,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “This agreement is just the beginning, and a key part of our plan to vertically integrate key technologies and capabilities that will differentiate Ford far into the future.”
The non-binding agreement would allow GlobalFoundries to create chips for Ford that could be used in battery management systems, in-vehicle networking and advanced driver-assistance systems.
“GF is committed to building innovative alliances with the world’s leading companies to enable the features in products that are pervasive throughout people’s lives,” said Tom Caulfield, GF CEO. “Our agreement with Ford is a key step forward in strengthening our cooperation and partnership with automakers to spur innovation, bring new features to market faster, and ensure long-term, supply-demand balance.”
Ford also will explore semiconductor manufacturing possibilities in the United States.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership