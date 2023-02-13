Ford is going to invest $3.5 billion in a new electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan, creating more than 2,500 jobs.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, was the first automaker to announce it would build both nickel cobalt manganese and lithium iron phosphate batteries in the United States.

Michigan is giving the automaker $1 billion in incentives, including tax breaks, loans and a $210 million Critical Industry Program grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, according to the Detroit News. The Inflation Reduction Act Congress passed last year also will provide tax incentives to automakers that produce their cars with more domestic parts, a measure that was taken after the supply chain woes caused by outsourcing and the coronvirus pandemic.

Ford, which is now the county's second-biggest electric vehicle maker, will build a new battery plant called BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall, Michigan. It's part of a $50 billion push to make electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E.

The company plans to add 35-gigawatt hours of battery capacity for its electric passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

The plant will initially employ 2,500 people when it starts production in 2026. It will be able to expand at the factory in the future.

“We are committed to leading the electric vehicle revolution in America, and that means investing in the technology and jobs that will keep us on the cutting edge of this global transformation in our industry,” said Bill Ford, Ford executive chair. “I am also proud that we chose our home state of Michigan for this critical battery production hub.”

Ford has announced it will invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicle and battery production in the United States since 2019. It plans to build 600,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year and 2 million globally by the end of 2026 but has not yet announced any locally produced electric vehicles.

The company said domestic battery production will increase both availability and affordability for its customers. It wanted to domestically source batteries to strengthen the supply chain after automakers' ongoing woes with semiconductors.

“Ford’s electric vehicle lineup has generated huge demand. To get as many Ford EVs to customers as possible, we’re the first automaker to commit to build both NCM and LFP batteries in the United States,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We’re delivering on our commitments as we scale LFP and NCM batteries and thousands, and soon millions, of customers will begin to reap the benefits of Ford EVs with cutting-edge, durable battery technologies that are growing more affordable over time.”

The new plant on the Kalamazoo River will be able to power up to 400,000 future electric vehicles.

“Today’s generational investment by an American icon will uplift local families, small businesses, and the entire community and help our state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "Let’s continue bringing the supply chain of electric vehicles, chips, and batteries home while creating thousands of good-paying jobs and revitalizing every region of our state."