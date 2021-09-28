 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ford to invest $11.4 billion in major push to make half its vehicles electric in less than a decade
urgent

Ford to invest $11.4 billion in major push to make half its vehicles electric in less than a decade

Ford to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicles

Ford shows off its electric Mustang Mach E at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, is making its largest manufacturing investment ever to produce electric vehicles.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker plans to invest $11.4 billion and hire 11,000 more workers to roll out a fleet of zero-emission electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The company plans to build a plant it's calling Blue Oval City on a six-mile site in west Tennessee, where it will build advanced batteries and electric F-series trucks.

Ford also will build twin battery plants at the new BlueOvalSK Battery Park in central Kentucky to make advanced lithium-ion batteries to power its new electric vehicles. The investments will add a U.S. production capacity of 129 gigawatt hours a year.

Ford also will invest $525 million in the United States to train technicians to work on the new electric vehicles.

“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive — protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Ford said the addition of 6,000 jobs in Tennessee and 5,000 in Kentucky would strengthen its position as the largest employer of hourly automakers in the United States. The new hires will supply Ford's North American assembly plants with batteries for its electric vehicles.

“This is our moment – our biggest investment ever – to help build a better future for America,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. 

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Ford is partnering with SK Innovation as it works to become carbon-neutral and reach "science-based targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement." After more than a century of burning fossil fuels, Ford expects as much as half of its new vehicles will be fully electric by 2030.

“We are proud to be partnering with Ford as they open a new chapter in automobile history,” said Dongseob Jee, president of battery business, SK Innovation. “We are excited to be taking this decisive leap together, as partners, and to bring about our common vision for a cleaner planet. Our joint venture, BlueOvalSK, will embody this spirit of collaboration. We look forward to growing our trust-based partnership by delivering on our market-leading value proposition, experience and cutting-edge expertise.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts