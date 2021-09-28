Ford to invest $11.4 billion in major push to make half its vehicles electric in less than a decade

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, is making its largest manufacturing investment ever to produce electric vehicles.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker plans to invest $11.4 billion and hire 11,000 more workers to roll out a fleet of zero-emission electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The company plans to build a plant it's calling Blue Oval City on a six-mile site in west Tennessee, where it will build advanced batteries and electric F-series trucks.

Ford also will build twin battery plants at the new BlueOvalSK Battery Park in central Kentucky to make advanced lithium-ion batteries to power its new electric vehicles. The investments will add a U.S. production capacity of 129 gigawatt hours a year.

Ford also will invest $525 million in the United States to train technicians to work on the new electric vehicles.

“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive — protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”