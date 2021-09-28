Ford to invest $11.4 billion in major push to make half its vehicles electric in less than a decade

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, is making its largest manufacturing investment ever to produce electric vehicles.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker plans to invest $11.4 billion and hire 11,000 more workers to roll out a fleet of zero-emission electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The company plans to build a plant it's calling Blue Oval City on a six-mile site in west Tennessee, where it will build advanced batteries and electric F-series trucks.
Ford also will build twin battery plants at the new BlueOvalSK Battery Park in central Kentucky to make advanced lithium-ion batteries to power its new electric vehicles. The investments will add a U.S. production capacity of 129 gigawatt hours a year.
Ford also will invest $525 million in the United States to train technicians to work on the new electric vehicles.
“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive — protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”
Ford said the addition of 6,000 jobs in Tennessee and 5,000 in Kentucky would strengthen its position as the largest employer of hourly automakers in the United States. The new hires will supply Ford's North American assembly plants with batteries for its electric vehicles.
“This is our moment – our biggest investment ever – to help build a better future for America,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.
Ford is partnering with SK Innovation as it works to become carbon-neutral and reach "science-based targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement." After more than a century of burning fossil fuels, Ford expects as much as half of its new vehicles will be fully electric by 2030.
“We are proud to be partnering with Ford as they open a new chapter in automobile history,” said Dongseob Jee, president of battery business, SK Innovation. “We are excited to be taking this decisive leap together, as partners, and to bring about our common vision for a cleaner planet. Our joint venture, BlueOvalSK, will embody this spirit of collaboration. We look forward to growing our trust-based partnership by delivering on our market-leading value proposition, experience and cutting-edge expertise.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
'COVID has really changed the restaurant business'
'Affordable Mexican food'
Coming in 2023
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; …