Ford 2020 Trends Report predicts loneliness, uncertainty and a premium on trust

The year 2020 will be defined by loneliness, uncertainty and a desire for trust in brands and institutions, Ford's chief futurist predicts.
Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers with the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, recently released its 2020 Looking Further with Ford Trends Report, its 8th annual report on future trends. The study found people feel overwhelmed by the world's changes, struggle with trusting brands, and have a hard time connecting with peers, resulting in a "global epidemic" of loneliness.
The study found 45% of adults worldwide and 62% of members of Generation Z regularly feel lonely, which it identified as a potential opportunity "for companies and brands to help people find comfort and connection."
“The rate of change globally has been on the rise — and without the trust in the institutions, brands and peers to rely on, a majority of people are feeling extremely overwhelmed,” said Sheryl Connelly, Ford’s global consumer trends and futuring manager. “Consumers want to believe that companies are doing the right thing, but companies also need to give them a clear reason to do so. At Ford, we remain deeply focused on improving the lives of consumers and their communities, so we can continue to have a trusted relationship that moves us forward together.”
The study also found that 58% of adults across Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East feel despair about climate change, but less than half take any action to do anything about it, such as driving electric cars or taking public transportation. Ford dubs it the "green paradox."
"Worldwide, consumers are increasingly worried about climate change," the report noted. "Yet, that worry isn’t translating into urgency: 64 percent of people who aren’t changing their behavior to help fight climate change say they think they can’t make a difference."
Other findings included that 67% of people worldwide now give up entirely on brands that lose their trust, that 59% care more about convenience than brand values when it comes to making purchases, and 67% have higher expectations of brands than they did in the past. Only 67% of adults agreed that they understand the concept of gender fluidity at a time when conversations about identity are evolving.
Finally, the study found 60% of adults are more open to buying used goods that they were five years ago as upcycle companies have modernized resale shopping for fashion, electronic, appliances, household items and other goods.
