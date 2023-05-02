Ford turned a profit of $1.8 billion in the first quarter after losing $2 billion last year, including a $3.1 billion loss in 2022's first quarter.

CEO Jim Farley said the automaker's growth plan was starting to pay off. The company benefited from increased volume, higher prices and a favorable mix of products in the first quarter, he said.

“We’re bringing Ford+ to life by zeroing in on what distinct customers need and value the most,” said Farley. “Ford Pro is leading the way on profitable growth, our big investments in iconic Ford Blue vehicles and derivatives are winning with customers, and Ford Model e’s different approach to EVs is significantly reducing costs on our first high-volume products while rapidly developing breakthrough next-generation vehicles from the ground up.”

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, brought in $41.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 20% from the same time last year. Shipments rose 9% to 1.1 million vehicles.

Ford's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose 45% to $3.4 billion in the first quarter. The Ford Pro EBIT nearly tripled to $1.4 billion while the Ford Blue EBIT doubled to $2.6 billion. Both divisions had profit margins exceeding 10% and made money in every area they operate geographically.

Overall the company had a profit margin of 8.1%.

Ford generated $2.8 billion in cash flow from operations and $693 million in adjusted free cash flow.

The automaker has nearly $46 billion in liquidity, including $29 billion in cash.

Ford expects to bring in $9 billion to $11 billion in adjusted EBIT this year, as well as cash flow of $6 billion.

Ford is ramping up production of electric vehicles, including an electric version of the Explorer Sport Utility Vehicle that will be manufactured and sold in Europe.