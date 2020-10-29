Ford turns $2.4 billion profit in third quarter, defying expectations

Ford beat analysts' expectations by pulling in $2.4 billion in the third quarter as customers bought more trucks and commercial vehicles.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in the Calumet Region, realized a net income margin of 6.4% on revenue of $37.5 billion.

Ford pulled in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes of $3.6 billion, with an adjusted margin of 12.5% in North America, where it has shifted focus to higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs.

“We know that there’s huge value to be unlocked as we turn around our automotive operations,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said. “There will be additional opportunity when we start growing again, which we will do with products and services customers can’t resist.”

Ford has been phasing out sedans in favor of more profitable vehicles like the F-150 and locally made Explorer. It gained one point of market share last quarter, commanding 57% of market for trucks and commercial video.

“We haven’t suddenly fixed the issues in our automotive business, but we have a clear turnaround plan to get that done,” Farley said. “That work is underway and we’re making progress.”