 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ford turns $3.26 billion profit in first quarter, highest since 2011
urgent

Ford turns $3.26 billion profit in first quarter, highest since 2011

Ford Results

Vehicles sit at a Ford dealership in Denver. Ford Motor Co. says it made $3.26 billion in the first quarter, helped by rising vehicle prices and in spite of production cuts due to a global shortage of computer chips. The earnings reversed a nearly $2 billion net loss from a year ago, when Ford burned through cash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Ford turned a $3.26 billion profit in the first quarter, the highest since 2011, despite semiconductor shortages that disrupted production at its auto factories in the Calumet Region and across North America.

Ford made 1.7 million cars, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States in 2020, or 188,000 more than any other automaker, accounting for about one in five vehicles manufactured in the U.S., according to IHS Markit's 2020 light vehicle production and sales data.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in the Calumet Region, brought in $36.2 billion in revenue and a record Earnings Before Interest and Taxes of $4.8 billion.

Ford’s first-quarter revenue in North America grew by 5% to $23 billion largely as a result of strong sales of the Mustang Mach-E, the all-new 2021 F-150 and Bronco Sport.

“Our team is relentlessly executing our plan to turn around our automotive business so that we can create and deliver the high-value, always-on experience that our Ford and Lincoln customers deserve,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s president and CEO. “There’s no question we’re becoming a stronger, more resilient company.”

The automaker, which phased out most cars to focus on higher-margin pickup trucks and Sport Utility Vehicles, said its balance sheet is strong with $31 billion in cash and total liquidity of more than $47 billion.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Ford's total Earnings Before Interest and Tax was $454 million outside North America or about $980 million better year-over-year.

The automaker's full-year adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes is expected to be $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion, despite a $2.5 billion hit from the semiconductor shortage that shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for three weeks. 

Ford believes the semiconductor shortage is bottoming out in the second quarter and will improve later in the year.

“Seeing our people transforming Ford at the same time they’re navigating the effects of a global pandemic and serious supply chain issues is impressive and gratifying,” Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said. “We’re changing the trajectory of our earnings power and our ability to invest in customer experience and growth.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake, LaPorte counties suffer from highest unemployment in state of Indiana

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts