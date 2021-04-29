Ford turns $3.26 billion profit in first quarter, highest since 2011

Ford turned a $3.26 billion profit in the first quarter, the highest since 2011, despite semiconductor shortages that disrupted production at its auto factories in the Calumet Region and across North America.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in the Calumet Region, brought in $36.2 billion in revenue and a record Earnings Before Interest and Taxes of $4.8 billion.

Ford’s first-quarter revenue in North America grew by 5% to $23 billion largely as a result of strong sales of the Mustang Mach-E, the all-new 2021 F-150 and Bronco Sport.

“Our team is relentlessly executing our plan to turn around our automotive business so that we can create and deliver the high-value, always-on experience that our Ford and Lincoln customers deserve,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s president and CEO. “There’s no question we’re becoming a stronger, more resilient company.”

The automaker, which phased out most cars to focus on higher-margin pickup trucks and Sport Utility Vehicles, said its balance sheet is strong with $31 billion in cash and total liquidity of more than $47 billion.