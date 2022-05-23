Ford wins award for steel lightweighting in electric vehicles

Ford won an award for its steel lightweighting innovations in one of its most high-profile electric vehicles.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, a major employer in the Calumet Region, won the American Iron and Steel Institute's Automotive Excellence Award for its use of advanced high-strength steel in the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E at the 20th annual Great Designs in Steel Symposium.

Mark Mikolaiczik, formerly a chief engineer at Ford, received the award for his Mustang Mach-E presentation at the industry symposium at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Advanced high-strength steel, which is engineered to be harder so that less of it can be used in vehicles in order to cut weight, gas consumption and emissions, accounts for more than half of the Mustang Mach-E body's structural weight. Ford used Martensite 1700 MPa steel to protect the battery, meet crash safety requirements and lessen the weight of the vehicle since the electrification increases the overall weight by 36%.

“Automotive Excellence Award winners use AHSS in applications to provide the best value for consumers while also improving vehicle performance, range and sustainability,” AISI Automotive Program Vice President John Catterall said. “Steel is driving innovation, and Mike and the Ford team are a great example of the capability of incorporating these next-generation steel grades in electric vehicles.”

The awards were based on mass reduction, advancement of steel, challenges, cost benefits and implementation in production. They were conferred at the Great Designs in Steel Symposium, which has been taking place for 20 years and has more than 1,500 registrants.

It featured many of the biggest names in steel and automotive manufacturing, including a keynote address from Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

