Ford workers would gain up to $32,500 in raises and bonuses over proposed four-year contract

Ford workers would gain an estimated $29,500 to $32,500 in raises and bonuses over a proposed four-year contract that's been sent to them for ratification.
The United Autoworkers Union reached a deal with Ford, which employs more than 7,000 workers in the Calumet Region, that includes ratification bonuses of $9,000 for senior employees and $3,500 for temporary employees, 3% raises in the second and fourth years, and 4% bonuses in the first and fourth years. The proposed pact also would result in $6 billion in investment in 19 plants across the United States.
“This contract provides over $6 billion in new product investment, creating and retaining over 8,500 jobs. We are proud that UAW-Ford members through this contract will continue to be the largest U.S. auto workforce and build the most products here at home,” said Rory Gamble, UAW vice president and director of the UAW-Ford Department. “This contract reflects the hard work, sacrifice and quality work of UAW members as they lead the U.S. auto industry.”
The National UAW-Ford Council approved sending the tentative agreement to workers for ratification. The union said its gains include greater job security, a pathway for full-time temporary workers to full-time status, and a pathway for all current Ford UAW members to full pay.
“UAW Ford members have created an environment for growth in products and jobs, and a serious commitment by Ford Motor Company to grow their footprint right here in the U.S.,” said Gary Jones, president of the UAW. “This contract continues a strong pattern that gives all workers a path to traditional wages and maintains the job security and benefits our members deserve.”
Under the proposed agreement, there would be no reduction in health care benefits. Workers will get a 4% lump sum bonus the first year that will put $2,700 more in the pockets of production workers and $3,200 more in the pockets of skilled tradesmen. They'll get bonuses of $2,800 for production workers and $3,300 for skilled workers in 2021, the third year of the contract.
Workers also will receive inflation production bonuses of $1,500 each year, in addition to profit-sharing payouts that added up to $33,000 over the past four years.
Ford further agreed to make a $200 million investment in the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, and to continue to making the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility there.