Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant shut down for part of Tuesday in response to 2 coronavirus cases
Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant is shown in this file photo. The plant shut down for part of Tuesday after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ford temporarily halted production Tuesday at the Chicago Assembly Plant after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Production was halted to sanitize equipment and isolate employees who came in contact with the affected workers.

The automaker resumed production of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator at the South Side plant on two shifts Wednesday morning.

The auto manufacturer also closed its pickup truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, after a worker there tested positive, the company confirmed.

Assembly lines that make the F-150 pickup truck were shut down while work areas were cleaned, and employees who came in contact with the worker were sent home for 14 days. Production was expected to resume Wednesday night.

The closures came just days after Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler restarted their U.S. factories after being shut down for about two months.

In all three cases, Ford said the workers contracted COVID-19 outside the workplace.

The company, which operates the Chicago Stamping Plant as well as the Chicago Assembly Plant, has safety protocols that include requiring employees and visitors to certify they don't have symptoms before coming into work each day.

The auto plants closed in mid-March and reopened with two shifts Monday.

