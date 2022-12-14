Forest Preserve gift shops stocking handmade gifts

If you're looking for eco-friendly, handmade gifts in the south suburbs this holiday season, The Forest Preserve District of Will County has got you covered.

The Forest Preserve operates four gift shops that are filled with fair trade artisan goods catering to nature lovers.

"Gifts range from felt bird ornaments and locally produced honey to bird houses and wind chimes from global artisans," the Forest Preserve said in a press release. "Some of the items are holiday oriented, others are carried year-round. The items focus on reconnecting people to nature, wellness and sustainability. Many of the items are handmade and they come from local artisans or organizations around the world that are trying to improve lives."

The gift shops are located at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon, the Hidden Oaks Nature Center at 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook, the Isle a la Cache Museum at 501 E. Romeo Road in Romeoville and the Plum Creek Nature Center at 27064 S. Dutton Road in Crete Township.

The visitor centers are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Hidden Oaks is closed on Tuesdays.

"And if you are unsure what to buy, pick up a Forest Preserve gift card, which can be used in person or online for programs, permits and rental fees," the Forest Preserve said in a press release. "Gift cards also are sold at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet."

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.