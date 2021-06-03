Former AISI president wins Gary Memorial Medal

Former American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Thomas J. Gibson won the prestigious Gary Memorial Medal, the nation's highest honor.

“Tom worked hard to maintain relationships with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle during his years in government, and he brought that approach to AISI," said John Brett, the former CEO of ArcelorMittal North America who chaired the American Iron and Steel Institute when the award selection was made. "From shepherding legislation to strengthening trade laws for the first time in decades, to successful passage of transportation and infrastructure bills to benefit the steel industry, to ensuring a balanced approach to energy and environmental regulations, the industry benefited from Tom’s passionate voice for steel.”

Gibson served as president of the Washington, D.C.-based trade association, the largest group representing the interests of the steel industry, between 2008 and June of last year, when he decided to retire.