Former congressman takes reins of Gary airport authority

GARY — Pete Visclosky returned to public service Wednesday as chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, leading the first meeting since Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed the former congressman to the airport's governing board.

Visclosky said he would approach the position with a sense of urgency for the airport.

"We need to be professional, we need to be deliberate, but we need to be urgent to make sure this facility meets its full potential," he said.

Visclosky, just over one year into retirement, noted he worked on airport-related issues for 42 years, first as a staff member for U.S. Rep. Adam Benjamin, then as an 18-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives himself.

Holcomb's appointment came after consultation with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, who replaced Gary's four appointees on the seven-member board last fall.

"The governor could not have chosen a better chairman," Vice Chairman Trent McCain said in welcoming Visclosky on behalf of Prince, for whom McCain serves as deputy mayor.

The airport also welcomed a new Porter County appointee, Tom Collins Jr., vice president of Luke Brands, who said he is "committed to work very hard to make this a success."

After the meeting, Visclosky called the opportunity to serve on the airport authority "a great adventure."

"I love the city of Gary," he said. "There is incredible potential."

The airport's proximity to Chicago is a unique opportunity, he said, and the mayor, governor and Indiana's congressional delegation have an "abiding commitment" to it.

"Chicago is one of the great city-states of the world," Visclosky said, noting Northwest Indiana's growing connection to its economy through the South Shore Line commuter rail projects underway, and the Region's pivotal position in transportation of goods through the Great Lakes region.

Extension of the airport's runway, improvements to its infrastructure and the opening of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility have positioned the airport well to be a bigger part of that, he said. The airport's private tenants have also expanded their facilities in recent years, and UPS began daily cargo flights at Gary in 2020.

While Visclosky praised those advances, they have left many observers with a sense of unmet potential, prompting his call for a more urgent approach.

He said he looks forward to working with his fellow board members, with whom he said he's "deeply impressed."

"I can't predict the future," Visclosky said. "But it is more than is here today."

