Former CVS pharmacist opens Whiting Community Pharmacy downtown

Former CVS pharmacist Amyra H. Muhammad stepped up to fill a void when the chain closed its location on 119th Street in downtown Whiting.

She opened Whiting Community Pharmacy just across the street at 1236 119th St.

"I worked in pharmacy for 19 years and had worked at the CVS across the street briefly last year," she said. "I fell in love with the small-town feeling. Everybody knew everybody. Everybody knew each other's names. I felt like I wanted to open my own pharmacy. I hated working for the corporate companies."

A spot opened next to the Region Escape Room. She saw a "for rent" sign, called and submitted an application.

"They said another applicant had come forward and I was bummed about it, but then that didn't work out," she said. "I took that as a sign it was meant to be. When I heard the CVS was closing I did everything to expedite the process."

She did extensive renovations to the former hair salon, tearing out all the sinks and stations and redoing the 500-square-foot interior.

"We completely transformed everything," she said.

The pharmacy offers prescriptions, medical supplies, vitamins, pain relievers, cough drops, canes, walkers, crutches and pans. It will have vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 in the fall.

"We have anything prescription- or medication-related," she said. "We don't have milk or snacks or anything like that."

It's a community spot where one can know one's pharmacist, she said.

"I like that personal feeling of being one-on-one with the patient," she said. "Some people walk everywhere in Whiting. The nearest CVS is two or three miles away in Hammond. No form of transportation goes there. There's a Walgreen's around the corner but we're definitely filling a void. We gauge what the community wants and keep it in stock. If the people don't want the product, we don't carry it."

She would be interested in potentially opening more locations, possibly in Hammond or Schererville.

"The chains are definitely scaling back," she said. "And people in general want more out of their pharmacy, not just 'here's your pills.' I work with them to get them the best prices possible. We find coupons to lower co-pays. We take the extra step and make sure customers are taken care of. We deliver medication right to people's homes, right to the door. We have a personal touch.

Whiting Community Pharmacy plans to be active in community causes like a blood drive next month at the Mascot Hall of Fame, she said.

"We hope to be a huge part of the community," she said.

The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-655-5529 or find the business on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.