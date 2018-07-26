A former Finish Line executive will give a talk in Valparaiso on how gender balance among top leadership can make companies more profitable.
Author, speaker and former Finish Line Chief Operating Officer Melissa Greenwell will give a talk to the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association on subjects like “How to Increase Profits Through Gender-Balanced Leadership” and “10 Rules for Women Who Want to Lead.” Greenwell, who oversaw operations at the Indianapolis-based athletic shoe retailer, a staple in malls nationwide, will discuss research that shows that firms with more women in the executive suite and on their boards achieve better returns and higher valuations.
The talk will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Harre Union at Valparaiso University, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso.
Greenwell is a 30-year veteran of corporate America with 20 years of experience in the C-suite. She's now an executive coach, consultant and national speaker. She wrote the book “Money on the Table: How to Increase Profits Through Gender-Balanced Leadership" and gives talks on how she was often the only woman with "a seat at the table" during her corporate career, and how gender imbalance is causing companies to lose money.
The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, which encourages encourages professional development and career advancement for women in all fields, invited Greenwell to give the public talk.
"NWIIWA’s Lunch & Learn events are unique opportunities for organizations to gain valuable information and also show their support for women – whether they are employees, customers, or just amazing women here in NWI," the group said in a press release. "All of NWIIWA’s events are open to anyone, regardless of gender or industry."
Tickets are $49 and include lunch. To register or for more information, visit nwiiwa.org.