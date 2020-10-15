Former Gander Mountain at Southlake Mall will become Airsoft arena with axe throwing and then Santa's Winter Wonderland

The former Gander Mountain big-box store outside the Southlake Mall will be transformed into a seasonal entertainment center with Airsoft arenas, axe throwing, Instagrammable photo ops, a bar, and live bands.
The outdoor retailer of camping, fishing and hunting gear closed in 2017 when Minnesota-based Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy. It sat vacant until this summer when the owners of Rock the Sky Fireworks in Hammond revived it as a fireworks store while planning to transform it into a year-round attraction similar to the Santa Winter's Wonderland pop-up they opened in a former Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Schererville before Christmas last year.
New owner Sammi Hasan and Project Manager Jen Shannon have turned the 50,000-square-foot store on the southwest corner of the mall's parking lot into a rotating seasonal recreational attraction known as Wonderland. It will double as an active shooter training site for local businesses and be transformed into another Christmas-themed pop-up destination in December.
They hope to open Wonderland by the end of the month with the first tickets going on sale this week.
"As each season changes, along with the holidays, we will change the theme of things," Shanon said. "The current one is Wonderland Presents: The Battle Ground. The Battle Ground is an indoor, interactive Airsoft arena, with two full maps to choose from."
Airsoft is a mock combat simulation similar to paintball where participants shoot each other with replica weapons that fire plastic BBs. Combatants at the military simulation at Wonderland will have their choice of two different fields. One leads through the woods, along the lakefront and into the city.
"In this map you will find cabins, a life-size pirate ship, and many other awesome props including a Shore Shore train station," she said.
The larger map will include a shipyard, tunnels to crawl through, two-story houses and an "out-of-control" school bus.
Wonderland also will have four axe throwing cages, an arcade, four private party rooms and a bar.
"There is also a stage for entertainment, which we will be offering once it is safe to do so," Shannon said. "The complete venue will also be available for rental for private events."
She originally planned for Wonderland to be an entertainment center with displays suited for Instagram photos, live concerts and teen social events, but the coronavirus pandemic caused her to rethink those plans.
"Due to COVID-19 and the Governor's restrictions, we are now on our third concept flip," she said. "We decided to go with something that we can ensure everyone is wearing their masks since Airsoft already requires PPE equipment, and everyone is already social distancing."
It also will have about 10 to 12 backgrounds where visitors can pose for photos that they can splash on social media, which was the main draw to the Santa's Winter Wonderland pop-up.
"There will still be some areas for great photo ops once their missions are completed," she said. "We have hired some of the most talented artists we could find to help us create such amazing scenery."
Wonderland is in the process of obtaining a liquor license and arranging for food from local vendors. It plans to start hosting country and rock bands as soon as November or December, and DJs for teens in December or January. It will eventually host live music after 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night and every other Sunday.
"We have put so much time, work and effort to create a lifelike Wonderland for Northwest Indiana," Shannon said. "We hope everyone loves it, and enjoys everything we have done. We have struggled through the longest seven months to get to this point, and are super excited to finally get to show it off."
In December, the venue will become a new version of the Santa's Winter Wonderland Christmas-themed attraction with holiday displays with some dates still set aside for Airsoft. The facility also will be able to be rented out for family gatherings, company team building, or by corporations across the greater Chicagoland area for active shooter training.
Wonderland will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NwiWonderland/.
