Former Gander Mountain at Southlake Mall will become Airsoft arena with axe throwing and then Santa's Winter Wonderland

It also will have about 10 to 12 backgrounds where visitors can pose for photos that they can splash on social media, which was the main draw to the Santa's Winter Wonderland pop-up.

"There will still be some areas for great photo ops once their missions are completed," she said. "We have hired some of the most talented artists we could find to help us create such amazing scenery."

Wonderland is in the process of obtaining a liquor license and arranging for food from local vendors. It plans to start hosting country and rock bands as soon as November or December, and DJs for teens in December or January. It will eventually host live music after 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night and every other Sunday.

"We have put so much time, work and effort to create a lifelike Wonderland for Northwest Indiana," Shannon said. "We hope everyone loves it, and enjoys everything we have done. We have struggled through the longest seven months to get to this point, and are super excited to finally get to show it off."