Former Gary Works plant manager will oversee Big River Steel Works

  • Updated
Daniel R. Brown

 Joseph S. Pete

U. S. Steel tapped a former Gary Works plant manager to oversee its growing mini-mill operations in Arkansas, where it's planning a major expansion.

The steelmaker named Daniel Brown senior vice president of advanced technology steelmaking and chief operating officer of Big River Steel Works.

Previously vice president, he will oversee flat-rolled steel production at electric arc furnaces, endless strip production, electrical steel and advanced finishing facilities there.

U.S. Steel has a modern mini-mill it acquired from Big River Steel to diversify its business beyond the integrated steelmaking it traditionally specialized in and plans another $3 billion mini-mill facility there. Brown will serve as chief operating officer of both Big River Steel and the new mill.

“Dan Brown is the highly capable, engaged, and effective leader you hope to find in your organization,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “As the leader of Big River Steel, he has been remarkable, and we will need even more of his talents with the planned addition of another technologically advanced mill, electrical steel production capabilities and industry leading finishing capabilities. As an integral member of the executive team, Dan’s advancement is consistent with his significant value to the company.”

Brown first joined U.S. Steel in 1994. He started as a management associate in the Mon Valley Works Cold Mill, working his way up through the ranks over the years.

He has also served as plant manager of primary operations at Gary Works and general manager at Great Lakes Works.

