Former General Motors executive to helm Conexus Indiana

A longtime auto industry executive is now leading Conexus Indiana, a nonprofit that promotes the advanced manufacturing and logistics industries statewide.

Fred Cartwright, a former executive at General Motors and the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research, will serve as president and CEO of the Indianapolis-based organization. He succeeds CEO J. Mark Howell, who is retiring after leading Conexus since 2017.

"Throughout my career, innovation has always found me," Cartwright said. "I've always had the opportunity to be on the leading edge of something. Innovation is central to building a strong economy and strong workforce. My focus is always on the future and I am energized by the opportunities to partner with industry, the public sector and universities around important issues that drive Indiana's economy and Hoosiers' prosperity."

Cartwright is an Indiana native who earned a bachelor's degree from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute and a masters' degree from Butler University in Indianapolis.