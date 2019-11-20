HAMMOND — A local woman is pleading guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an undisclosed Highland firm.
Debra McCall, 45, of an undisclosed address, appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.
McCall signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney in which she is giving up her right to a trial and is admiting her responsibility for the theft of $708,972.
The U.S. Attorney’s office will recommend that she receive a sentence of no more than 27 months in prison in return for her guilty plea and her promise to pay restitution.
McCall would have faced a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if she had been tried and convicted of the felony counts the U.S. Attorney’s office filed earlier this month.
The government alleges her fraud took place over a period of years beginning July 14, 2014, when she worked as an accountant for a company in Highland not named in the criminal complaint.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague told the court McCall used her position and knowledge to create 250 checks made payable to her unnamed boyfriend.
The government alleges McCall covered up her thefts by deleting records of her transactions in the company’s account system and forging the signature of another company official to make the checks appear legitimate.
The magistrate recommended the Judge Theresa Springmann accept McCall’s guilty plea. No sentencing date is yet scheduled.