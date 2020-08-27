Former Highland accountant sentenced for embezzlement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A former Highland accountant has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an undisclosed Highland firm to gamble, courts said.

Debra McCall, 46, of Westville, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. In November 2019, McCall signed a plea agreement admitting her responsibility for the theft of $708,972.

McCall admitted to courts that after stealing the money she gambled it away, Kirsch said.

“McCall took advantage of her employer’s trust for her own selfishness,” Kirsch said in a news release. “Many small businesses operate on a thin margin and pilfering money from employers could cause severe financial issues, disrupting the lives of many who rely on those businesses for their livelihoods. My office and our federal partners take these crimes seriously and will continue to prosecute schemes like these throughout the district.”

McCall was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison and two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement. She was also ordered to pay $708,971.93 in restitution.