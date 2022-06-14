Former IndustryWeek Editor-in-Chief John Brandt advises business crowd on how to prevent customers from hating them

HAMMOND — Research shows that businesses that make their customers happy focus on innovation, talent and process, a consultant told a Region business crowd Tuesday.

John Brandt, a former editor-in-chief of IndustryWeek and CEO of the Manufacturing Performance Institute research and consulting firm, gave a talk at Dynasty Banquet Halls in Hammond Tuesday as part of the WorkPlace Innovation Series.

He discussed his book "Nincompoopery: Why Your Customers Hate You — And How to Fix It," advising businesses on how to change the "terrible customer service, idiotic business processes and soul-crushing management practices that drive customers crazy."

"We have to convince our colleagues that change is not optional," he said. "We have to convince our peers that change is worth the pain that's going to happen. When you are leading change, there is going to be resistance. It's usually not resistance to the change itself. It's usually resistance to a change in relationships and a change in status. It's not fear of this new technology. It's what's going to happen to me. When you manage change, you have to manage fear."

The Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, WorkOne, the Center for Workforce Innovations and The Times of Northwest Indiana presented the talk.

"John Brandt has an impressive bio," Center for Workforce Innovations President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said. "John is an experienced entrepreneur, author and researcher ... He's had a unique career in marketing, management and consulting that's earned him more than 20 awards in reporting, writing and editing."

People spent more time at work than doing almost anything other than maybe sleeping, so it's important to them that their work be meaningful, Brandt said.

"People want to do something more than serve time," he said. "They want their work to matter. They want to make an impact on the industry. They want to help people. They want to know I was a good person and I made enough to donate to my church, whatever it is. Most people want to know their life matters. For most people, that's some combination of faith, family and purpose. They don't want to go to work to be a loser for 40 to 50 years. They want a broader purpose that's going to make them happier."

Companies can succeed by treating customers well and making the customer experience as easy as possible, Brandt said. He cited the policy at AT&T stores of greeting customers right away and finding out what they want to make them feel like they're valued.

"We live in a world where it is increasingly not the products we make but the relationships we have," he said.

Businesses often listen to consultants about what customers want but not to the customers themselves, Brandt said.

The Starwood hotel brand was told for years no one wanted liquid soap because people didn't want to pay $200 a night to be in a truck stop. But each bar of soap cumulatively costs $3 to $4 a night per room, so getting rid of it would be a major cost saving.

"They rebranded it as bliss, made it fragrant and put it in stylish dispensers," he said "Customers loved it. We want to make our customers happier but don't always know exactly what our customers want."

