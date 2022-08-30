Former Lake tourism czar sues over criticism and firing

HAMMOND — Lake County’s former tourism leader is striking back at a political opponent who has denounced him as having squandered public money, and against his former employers for firing him.

Lawyers for Speros Batistatos filed a lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court seeking his reinstatement as head of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

He also wants the court to award him unspecified monetary damages not only from tourism officials, but also Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and several other individuals whom he claims had a hand in his termination last year.

Lawyers for Batistatos and the tourism body couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.

Batistatos long promoted Lake County as a tourist mecca in spite of The Region’s reputation as an all-work, no-play corner of the state where amusements were hard to find among its gritty smokestacks.

The Indiana General Assembly created the convention and visitors authority in 1983, funding it from state hotel taxes. The authority first hired Batistatos six years later as its executive director.

Over the decades, Lake County became a destination for air show, convention and festival goers. The agency's website states Lake County lodging, entertainment, recreation, shopping and food and beverage business bring in nearly $1 billion annually.

The SSCVA promoted Batistatos in 1993 to president and CEO and persuaded him to return to the job in 2005 after he left the area to pursue other career goals.

But Batistatos’ brash style rubbed some the wrong way, particularly McDermott.

The 38-page court complaint kicking off the litigation recounts attacks McDermott launched on the tourism leader over McDermott’s “Left of Center” podcasts. The suit claims McDermott defames Batistatos as an unelected official who used public money from the tourism board’s multi-million-dollar budget to reward friendly communities and punish those — like Hammond — who challenged him.

McDermott also questioned Batistatos’ six figure salary — $244,000 last year according to a state government payroll database — and lavish expenses on personal entertainment.

McDermott said last fall he had no role in Batistatos’ downfall and that his criticisms were opinions protected by freedom of speech guarantees.

Batistatos states he had wanted to continue working with the tourism agency for another four-and-a-half years, but the board fired him July 15, 2021.

Batistatos began quarreling last year with members of the tourism agency’s controlling board, including its chairman Andrew E. Qunell. Batistatos is suing Qunell personally, along with McDermott and five other individuals.

Batistatos and board members fought over how to spend $388,500 in federal pandemic relief money the board received. Some wanted to hand out no-strings-attached $25,000 grants to 15 communities. Batistatos opposed this proposal as unlawful and accused the board of covering its decisions about the grants in a secrecy that violates the state’s Open Door Law.

Batistatos states in the suit the board fired him in retaliation for his whistle-blowing activities against the grants.

Batistatos, who is 59, further claims his termination constituted age discrimination because his replacement, former Crown Point Mayor David Uran, is 10 years younger.

Batistatos also alleges his removal violated terms of his work contract with the tourism board.