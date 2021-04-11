Former McGill factory with more than century of history winding down operations in Valparaiso

"We make bearings for Black Hawks, for Sikorsky, for Lockheed Martin," he said. "It's our responsibility to make quality bearings for those serving the country. When you're making the bearings you think about how much they're risking and how their life is in your hands."

Given that the bearings end up being used by the Armed Forces on the front lines, quality control is paramount.

"Those soldiers in the military are risking their lives," Walkup said. "You have to make sure that the quality is good, that nothing is cracked, that it's free of blemishes, that it passes inspection. You have to following the procedures and every little step of the process."

He said the pay was never great, especially with the rising health insurance costs, but the work was steady.

"Generations of people have passed through this plant," he said. "If your dad worked at McGill, you'd work at McGill. That's the way it was. People wanted to work for McGill. That's why this whole thing sickens me."

He plans to retire after the plant closes but feels bad for younger colleagues, whom he's encouraged to go to night school now to get some job training so they can line up new jobs when the factory finally does close.