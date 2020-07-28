Former newspaper CEO named to 1st Source Bank board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank has named a former newspaper CEO and long-time communications professional to its board of directors.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, elected Schurz Communications, Inc. President and CEO Todd Schurz to its board.

Schurz Communications is a privately owned company that offers broadband and cloud services. Last year it sold an extensive portfolio of newspapers that included the South Bend Tribune and Bloomington Herald-Times in Indiana and Petoskey News-Review in Michigan.

“I am very pleased to welcome Todd to our boards,” said Chris Murphy, chairman and CEO of 1st Source. “Todd is well-respected in the business community, has held leadership positions in not-for-profit and economic development organizations in the markets we serve, and his strong leadership skills and unique perspective developed over a long career in the communications field will add tremendous value to our boards.”

Schurz has been with Schurz Communications since 1989 and has been CEO since 2007.

Previously, he worked for the Times Journal Co. in Springfield, Virginia and at the New York Daily News, and served as president and publisher of Associated Desert Shoppers in Palm Desert, California.