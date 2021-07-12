Former Portage 16 IMAX reopens

After being closed more than a year, the former Portage 16 IMAX reopened over the weekend with stadium seating, luxury cushioned rockers, massive screens, Dolby Atmos Sound, cheese curds and other amenities.

Soon moviegoers there will be able to grab cocktails and nuzzle up to a loved one in special cuddle chairs upfront by the screen.

New owner Emagine Entertainment Inc. reopened the multiplex, most recently known as GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX, as Emagine Portage, its first Indiana location. The Troy, Michigan-based chain of movie theaters assumed the lease for the 70,000-square-foot theater at 6550 American Way in Portage was owned by Goodrich before that chain went bankrupt last year, and before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters across the country and then kept viewers at home with their streaming services.

It reopened Friday with screenings of "Black Window," "F9 Fast & Furious," "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and "The Boss Baby: Family Business."

“Emagine Theatres have been loved by their moviegoers, so we are thrilled for the residents of Portage that we are able to open the Emagine Portage location. We are excited to bring the Emagine experience to this wonderful community,” said Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment.