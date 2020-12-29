Former professional basketball player who led Merrillville to state title game opening new training facility

A former professional basketball player is opening a new basketball training facility in Crown Point.

TJ Lux, who led Merrillville High School to the state championship game in 1995 and went on to play professionally for six years in Europe, owns and operates the new Courtside by dlux at 1440 E. Joliet St. in Crown Point.

The new youth basketball facility will offer training, instruction, team development, and Amateur Athletic Union play when it opens on Jan. 11. It will offer development camps and memberships that include training with small groups and large teams, as well as "self-guided opportunities to shoot and work on ballhandling skills."

"Courtside is an old-school gym that provides top level, personalized instruction utilizing state-of-the-art training tools and experienced instructors," the business said in a news release. "They will provide skills camps and developmental leagues, with measurable results while reminding their players each to 'Get Better, Be Great.'"

Lux also owns and operates The Exercise Coach personal training facilities in Crown Point and Dyer.