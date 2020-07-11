Former Valpo resident developed bra insert that's been featured on Oprah and 'The View'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Valparaiso resident designed a bra insert that's been featured in Oprah Magazine and on ABC's "The View."

Angela Kornas (née Redlarczyk), who lived in Woods of the Winding Creek subdivision between 1987 and 1997, founded the company Honey Cloudz. She said her story shows that "if you work hard, dream big and never give up, you can create something bigger than you ever imagined."

“I was frustrated with my own inserts moving around, ending up in a crushed ball and at the bottom of my washing machine every time I washed my sportsbras and swimwear," she said. "I realized that no one had solved these issues, there was nothing better available. I saw women like Sara Blakey of Spanx and Leslie Blodgett of Bare Minerals forge new paths and figure it out and I made the decision that I too would figure it out and make better inserts available for all women."

Kornas graduated from Chesterton High School in 1995 and then from the The International Academy of Design and Technology in Chicago. She then went to California to work on product and textile development.