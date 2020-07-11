Former Valpo resident developed bra insert that's been featured on Oprah and 'The View'

A former Valparaiso resident designed a bra insert that's been featured in Oprah Magazine and on ABC's "The View."
Angela Kornas (née Redlarczyk), who lived in Woods of the Winding Creek subdivision between 1987 and 1997, founded the company Honey Cloudz. She said her story shows that "if you work hard, dream big and never give up, you can create something bigger than you ever imagined."
“I was frustrated with my own inserts moving around, ending up in a crushed ball and at the bottom of my washing machine every time I washed my sportsbras and swimwear," she said. "I realized that no one had solved these issues, there was nothing better available. I saw women like Sara Blakey of Spanx and Leslie Blodgett of Bare Minerals forge new paths and figure it out and I made the decision that I too would figure it out and make better inserts available for all women."
Kornas graduated from Chesterton High School in 1995 and then from the The International Academy of Design and Technology in Chicago. She then went to California to work on product and textile development.
She used her background to develop a product that fixed "shifting bra inserts that flip, bunch in their swimsuits, sports bras and regular bras and end up at the bottom of their washing machines." Kornas came up with a prototype with a moisture wicking interior and grippy exterior that provided.
Honey Cloudz added more shades of skin color, a personalized fit and a large size range. It's a direct-to-consumer company like Bombas socks, UnTuck It, or Casper Sleep that focuses on e-commerce and currently employs six workers.
"Within one year of launching, Oprah magazine called the inserts 'ingenious' in their February 2019 issue," Kornas said. "This past March, Honey Cloudz was featured on ABC’s 'The View,' selling out of inventory that day."
The company is growing every month and hopes to eventually get distributed by Target and QVC.
"Long-term goals: To continue to reach more women domestic and internationally," Kornas said. And, "product line extension into to new markets."
For more information, visit www.honeycloudz.com.
