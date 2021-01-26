Forthcoming Duneland Distillery will carry on six generations of moonshining tradition and support veterans charities

Duneland Distillery is building out a production facility and tasting room in the 23,000-square-foot former bowling alley. Its still can switch from producing one type of liquor to another.

"We gutted the entire building," Brown said. "It's going to be industrial but also have heavy wood to set the scene for the moonshine. It will be rustic yet industrial with barn wood, exposed beams and whiskey barrels in the ceiling."

Like The Chesterton Brewery, the distillery will donate a portion of proceeds to support various veterans causes, such as Mission One and the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

"Our main goal is to help veterans in need and get our spirits out there," he said.

Duneland Distillery will feature a 49-seat tasting room that will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, likely from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People will be able to sample the spirits in flights, traditional cocktails like Old Fashioneds and smoked cocktails.

"It's just a few minutes from downtown and the Indiana Dunes National Park," Brown said. "We expect it to be a draw from out of town, especially since it's right next to a national park."

The distillery will make a Black Ops Vodka, a 95% rye whisky, an easy-drinking bourbon, and a modern take on gin.