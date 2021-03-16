Fossil fuel dependence poses potential threat to Region steel mills

Purdue University Northwest's Center for Visualization and Simulation recently secured a $7 million federal grant for research that could make blast furnaces up to 10% more energy efficient, lessening their carbon footprint.
The very future of the integrated steel mills along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana may depend on such technological advancement.
For more than a century, coke — a purified form of coal — has been burned in blazing blast furnaces in the hulking steel mills in the Calumet Region to forge the iron that's turned into the steel that goes into cars, appliances, buildings and bridges. But fossil fuels have been falling out of favor and are facing increased regulation across the globe, as political leaders look to grapple with the threat of climate change.
Amid growing international pressure to combat climate change, U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, ArcelorMittal and many other steelmakers have pledged to reduce their carbon emissions by as much as 25% by 2030, in keeping with Paris Agreement targets. ArcelorMittal even opted to shed its integrated steel mills in the United States as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint worldwide.
U.S. Steel aims to reduce its global greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% per ton of raw steel production by 2030, as compared to a baseline of 2018. The steelmaker is planning energy efficiency initiatives and continuous improvement projects at its integrated mills, such as those around the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana.
U.S. Steel also said its diversification into less-carbon-intensive mini-mills would help it meet its emission reduction goals.
Such a shift could further erode the market share of blast furnaces, with more nimble scrap metal-fed electric arc furnaces mini-mills already accounting for 70% of U.S. steel production in 2020, up from 62% in 2009, according to the industry intelligence website Argus Media.
Cleveland-Cliffs is planning green energy projects and investing in the development of carbon capture technology as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% over the next decade.
"We at Cleveland-Cliffs acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As a company currently employing more than 25,000 people, the vast majority of them in good-paying middle-class union jobs, our commitment to operating our business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner remains our priority. As we continue to grow the company going forward, we will vigorously pursue the opportunities we have outlined in our Greenhouse Gas Reduction Commitment, and will be transparent with our stakeholders by regularly reporting on our progress.”
The steelmaker, which acquired local ArcelorMittal USA's former operations in Northwest Indiana last year, also is betting big on hot-briquetted iron. HBI, which the steelmaker produces at a new $830 million plant in Toledo, Ohio, was originally developed for mini-mills. But it has been determined it can be used as a feedstock for blast furnaces, which reduces carbon emissions and the amount of coke that needs to be burned.
"It's a new technology that will take advantage of abundant and inexpensive natural gas supplies to produce iron with lower emissions," American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said.
Steelmakers face mounting pressure to act. Proposals such as a total ban on coal in the United States could spell doom for Northwest Indiana's integrated mills along Lake Michigan, as they require coking coal as a feedstock to create iron in blast furnaces, said Charles Bradford, a New York City-based steel industry analyst with Bradford Research Inc.
"A coal ban would wipe the integrated mills out," he said. "It would just be a total wipeout."
If an exemption for integrated steel production weren't carved out, such a prohibition could result in economic devastation, he said.
"Integrated mills account for 30% of the steel made in the United States, but probably at least half the steelworkers, and they represent the union portion of the steelworkers," he said. "And then of course a vast majority of the coal mines might not be economically viable if they only produced metallurgical coal and not thermal coal. Carbon is a big problem for steel."
The steel industry alone accounts for 8% of global carbon emissions, according to a recent report by the consulting firm McKinsey and Company. Every ton of steel produced emitted an average of 1.85 tons of carbon dioxide, or about 166 million tons of carbon emissions a year in the United States alone.
A race is underway to reduce the carbon impact of steelmaking. One start-up company, Boston Metal, is looking to overhaul the entire steelmaking process from the system the English inventor Henry Bessemer developed in the 19th century, to make steel production more environmentally friendly.
Mighty Earth and The Climate Group recently released a framework that policymakers around the globe could use to decarbonize their heavy industry, which accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions and a third of energy use.
The plan suggested different ways to reduce heavy industry emissions enough to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the threshold scientists currently deem to be safe based on accumulated data.
“In the wake of COVID-19, we have a critical window to reinvent and reimagine our global industrial economy for the better," Climate Group Head of Energy Productivity Jenny Chu said. "Time is of the essence to adopt this framework and to avoid locking in inefficient, high-emitting industrial capital. Global leaders need to urgently put these principles into action while collaborating and coordinating efforts to ensure industry moves as a whole, creating a race to the top for a sustainable, just, and healthy industrial future."
Policy recommendations include prioritizing investment in low- or zero-carbon technologies that could reduce or potentially even eventually eliminate the use of fossil fuels in industry.
“The last few months we have seen an unexpected cascade of net zero and carbon neutral commitments from steel, cement, and other heavy industry companies," Mighty Earth Campaign Director Margaret Hansbrough said. "With this framework, these companies and civil society groups are sending a very loud and clear signal to policymakers around the world, they are ready to get to work immediately on serious and collaborative policy measures to keep our planet from heating beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius and fulfill those climate commitments with unprecedented urgency and action."