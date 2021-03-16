Fossil fuel dependence poses potential threat to Region steel mills

U.S. Steel also said its diversification into less-carbon-intensive mini-mills would help it meet its emission reduction goals.

Such a shift could further erode the market share of blast furnaces, with more nimble scrap metal-fed electric arc furnaces mini-mills already accounting for 70% of U.S. steel production in 2020, up from 62% in 2009, according to the industry intelligence website Argus Media.

Cleveland-Cliffs is planning green energy projects and investing in the development of carbon capture technology as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% over the next decade.

"We at Cleveland-Cliffs acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As a company currently employing more than 25,000 people, the vast majority of them in good-paying middle-class union jobs, our commitment to operating our business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner remains our priority. As we continue to grow the company going forward, we will vigorously pursue the opportunities we have outlined in our Greenhouse Gas Reduction Commitment, and will be transparent with our stakeholders by regularly reporting on our progress.”