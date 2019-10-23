Four Fathers Brewing in Valparaiso will release its coveted Viking Funeral Russian Imperial Stout Friday, a once-a-year event that typically draws crowds.
At 12 p.m. Friday, the recently relocated craft brewery will release a limited quantity of bottles of the "brutal imperial stout brewed with 10 different grains including rye malt, honey malt and a touch of smoked malt."
Jason Lacny, who owns the 5-year-old brewery with his wife Beth Lacny, has said "lactose, cocoa nibs, and local honey give it a decadence worthy of Valhalla" and that the rare beer can be "savored now or cellared for future conquests."
"We always release Viking Funeral and a variant in September or October," he said. "It's a small batch of three barrels or about 100 gallons. That's about 300 bottles of both the Viking Funeral and the variant. It's a pretty popular beer. It should be a good turnout."
Lacny credits 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout — released every year at the Dark Lord Day festival — with popularizing the beer style.
"Big thanks to 3 Floyds for making big stouts like this a thing," he said. "It's Indiana style in my opinion. We feel like there's an appetite for it in Northwest Indiana."
Four Fathers Brewing recently moved from its original spot on West Lincolnway to 3705 Bowman Drive near the Ivy Tech campus on Valparaiso's east side. The brewery expanded from about 1,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet, mostly adding new production space that will allow it to grow in the future as demand warrants.
Once a year, the award-winning brewery brews up its 10.4% alcohol by volume imperial stout with 50 International Bitterness Units. The acclaimed beer has been well-reviewed, including with an "outstanding" score of 91 by Beer Advocate, a popular craft beer website.
Four Fathers Brewing will sell its annual batch of Viking Funeral Russian Imperial Stout in 22-ounce bomber bottles sealed with wax, as well as a new hazelnut variant. The brewery also is known for its special release of Double Barrel Wheelhouse Stout every Small Business Saturday.
For more information, visit www.fourfathersbrewing.com or call 219-464-9712.