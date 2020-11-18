Four Winds Casino closes arcade and kids play area because of COVID-19

The Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan closed its arcade and kids play area as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pokagon Gaming Authority announced it was permanently shuttering Kids Quest, a play place for kids between six weeks and 12 years old, and the Cyber Quest arcade at the casino and resort at 11111 Wilson Road.
The attractions geared toward youth closed when the Four Winds Casinos closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on March 17, but have stayed closed since the casinos reopened on June 15, as Four Winds has restricted entry to those 21 years old and older.
“Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the extended closure of Kids Quest & Cyber Quest at Four Winds New Buffalo, our casino operations team and the Pokagon Gaming Authority felt the time was right to make a change to coincide with the other modifications we have made to the amenities and services offered at our flagship resort,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “We would like to thank the Kids Quest organization, especially company owners, Bill and Sue Dunkley, for being such great business partners since our relationship began in 2007 with the opening of Four Winds New Buffalo.”
Kids Quest has 20 locations in 12 states from coast to coast, offering kids play opportunities since 1992. In 1996, it added the family-friendly arcade concept with prizes and games free from violent content.
“Kids Quest & Cyber Quest appreciate the 13-year partnership we maintained with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casino Resort. It was a privilege to serve property guests by providing great family-friendly entertainment and a unique amenity for the resort. We are grateful for having spent those many years with our families and trusted employees, and for their loyalty,” said Troy Dunkley, CEO of Kids Quest and Cyber Quest.
