Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo launches sports betting.

Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, a competitor to the Horseshoe, Majestic Star, Ameristar and Blue Chip casinos in Northwest Indiana, has now launched sports betting just across the state line in southwest Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos rolled out the Four Winds Sportsbook in which people can bet on basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and other sports while in the state of Michigan.

“Following the legalization of sports betting in Michigan, our casino operations team completed an extensive evaluation of potential partners to create the Four Winds Sportsbook. Ultimately, Kambi was recommended and the partnership was approved by the Pokagon Gaming Commission and Pokagon Gaming Authority,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “We are very excited that we now offer sports betting as part of our growing list of amenities at our casino locations in Michigan.”

Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael, now a sports commentator and television personality on ESPN, appeared at Four Winds New Buffalo Monday to place the ceremonial first bet.