Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo launches sports betting.

Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, a competitor to the Horseshoe, Majestic Star, Ameristar and Blue Chip casinos in Northwest Indiana, has now launched sports betting just across the state line in southwest Michigan.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos rolled out the Four Winds Sportsbook in which people can bet on basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and other sports while in the state of Michigan.
“Following the legalization of sports betting in Michigan, our casino operations team completed an extensive evaluation of potential partners to create the Four Winds Sportsbook. Ultimately, Kambi was recommended and the partnership was approved by the Pokagon Gaming Commission and Pokagon Gaming Authority,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “We are very excited that we now offer sports betting as part of our growing list of amenities at our casino locations in Michigan.”
Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael, now a sports commentator and television personality on ESPN, appeared at Four Winds New Buffalo Monday to place the ceremonial first bet.
Four Winds New Buffalo has 18 kiosks across the casino floor where guests can place bets. They also can use their camera to scan a QR code to reach the website. After they place their bets, they get a new QR code they can take to the Sportsbook counter to be scanned to make the bet official.
“The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos continually strive to exceed expectations and enhance the entertainment experience of our guests. We feel the Four Winds Sportsbook will add an additional level of excitement sports enthusiasts have been looking for,” said Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos. “One of the reasons we partnered with Kambi is to simplify the wagering process through its Bring-Your-Own-Device program, which will enable guests to use their smartphone to start the betting process.”
Northwest Indiana's casinos all rolled out sports books last year after a change in the state law but they've been slow since the coronavirus pandemic cancelled professional and collegiate sports.
