Fourth of July cookout cheaper in Indiana than national average

Cooking out in Northwest Indiana this Fourth of July will be cheaper than in the rest of the country, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.

The IFB estimates Hoosiers will spend an average of $56.70 to feed 10 people at a cookout on Independence Day. The $5.67 per person cost is about 4.7% less than the U.S. average of $5.95 per person.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation determined the average cost of a summer cookout is down about 16 cents, or less than 1% as compared to last year, but 8% higher than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. The Midwest was the most affordable region of the country with an average price of $56.83 to cook out for 10.

The biggest jump in summer cookout prices this year was a 22% increase in strawberries because of severe rain, high winds and hail that delayed the harvest.

Many of the food chain disruptions that vexed consumers last year have since been resolved, so shortages and soaring prices are no longer an issue.