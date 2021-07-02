Fourth of July cookout cheaper in Indiana than national average

Cooking out in Northwest Indiana this Fourth of July will be cheaper than in the rest of the country, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.
The IFB estimates Hoosiers will spend an average of $56.70 to feed 10 people at a cookout on Independence Day. The $5.67 per person cost is about 4.7% less than the U.S. average of $5.95 per person.
The American Farm Bureau Foundation determined the average cost of a summer cookout is down about 16 cents, or less than 1% as compared to last year, but 8% higher than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. The Midwest was the most affordable region of the country with an average price of $56.83 to cook out for 10.
The biggest jump in summer cookout prices this year was a 22% increase in strawberries because of severe rain, high winds and hail that delayed the harvest.
Many of the food chain disruptions that vexed consumers last year have since been resolved, so shortages and soaring prices are no longer an issue.
“Beef and pork processing plant disruptions that occurred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been resolved, leading to lower retail ground beef and pork chop prices in 2021 compared to 2020,” American Farm Bureau Economist Veronica Nigh said. “However, consumers looking a bit farther back to compare prices are seeing higher prices for ground beef, pork chops and chicken breasts compared to pre-pandemic prices. That’s due to continued strong demand for American-grown beef and pork from both U.S. and international consumers.”
The Farm Bureau price surveys were conducted by sending secret shoppers to grocery stores to buy popular cookout items, including ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, potato salad, pork and beans, ice cream, strawberries, cookies and lemonade.
“Despite lingering high prices due to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, Indiana food prices are nearly $3 less than the national average for a cookout for 10 people,” said Isabella Chism, Indiana Farm Bureau second vice president and chair of the State Women’s Leadership Committee. “Hoosiers are excited to safely gather with family and friends after a year apart and can feed their guests on a budget if they purchase the more affordable items in our market basket, like chicken breasts, strawberries, potato salad and ice cream.”
In Indiana, ground beef, pork chops and cookies were more expensive than the national average. Ground beef costs about 18% more in Indiana than it does in the rest of the country, while cheese and ice cream are cheaper in the Hoosier state.
Farmers would make less than $8 from the average cookout price of $56.70 in Indiana. They made 30 cents on the dollar for consumer food purchases at supermarkets in the 1970s, but that share has shrunk to about 13 cents for grocery purchases, according to the USDA's Food Dollar Series.
“The share of the dollar continues to decline for farmers,” Chism said. “Indiana farmers are committed to streamlining their operations to decrease costs of production and accommodate for this decline, all while providing safe, affordable food not just for Hoosiers, but for families across the globe.”