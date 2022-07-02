Fourth of July cookout pricier for Hoosiers this year

Inflation is among the factors that has driven up the price of a typical Fourth of July cookout, which the Indiana Farm Bureau estimates will cost 13% more in the Hoosier State this year.

Hoosiers are expected to spend $64.32 on a cookout for 10 people this summer, or $6.43 per person, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau survey. That's 7.7%, or 56 cents, lower than the average national cost of $6.97 per person.

It's also 7.2%, or 54 cents, less than the average Midwest price of $6.93 per person.

But it's still higher than what many consumers are used to paying in years past.

“It’s been a difficult year so far and the increased cost in food is a concern,” said Isabella Chism, Indiana Farm Bureau second vice president. “Consumers are seeing the impacts of a perfect storm of factors that are driving up prices. This year’s summer cookout market basket reflects what Hoosiers are seeing when they go to their local grocery stores. However, our cookout costs here in Indiana are less than the average cost for the rest of the country and even our neighboring states here in the Midwest.”

Farmers collect just 8 cents of every dollar consumers spend on food. They would only get just over $5 from the $64.32 the average Hoosier will spend on a cookout this year, the Indiana Farm Bureau estimates.

“Generally, farmers are price takers, not price setters,” said Chism. “When our crop or animal is ready to sell, we have to sell at the current commodity price. Farmers are consumers too, and we are experiencing the surge in prices on the farm as well as in the grocery store like other Hoosier shoppers.”

The Consumer Price Index jumped 8.6% in May compared to the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices have risen by 10.1% over the time as a result of inflation, COVID-19 disruptions and supply chain issues that resulted from the war in Ukraine.

The Indiana Farm Bureau estimates ground beef costs 4% more this year, cheese 24% more, cookies 9% more, ice cream 54% more, chips 11% more, chicken breast 38% more, chips 11% more, pork chops 15% more, pork and beans 20% more, hamburger buns 1% more and potato salad 18% more.

Strawberry prices dropped by 6% and lemonade by 16%. Cheese is the only item the Indiana Farm Bureau estimates is more expensive on average in the Hoosier State than in the rest of the nation.

