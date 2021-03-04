 Skip to main content
Framing Hanley to play Hobart Art Theater
Framing Hanley to play Hobart Art Theater

Framing Hanley

Framing Hanley

 Provided

Framing Hanley, a rock band from Nashville that recently reunited, will play a reduced-capacity show at the Hobart Art Theater next week.

The band will play an all-ages show at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the vintage Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main Street in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

After forming in the mid-2000s, Framing Hanley released the albums "The Moment," "A Promise to Burn" and "The Sum of Who We Are" before breaking up in 2015. It sold more than 200,000 albums and had 1.5 million downloads. Its music has been streamed 150 million streams and its music videos have been viewed more than 40 million times.

Hit songs include "Hear Me Now," "Lollipop," "You Stupid Girl," "Collide" and "Criminal."

Framing Hanley, which has toured across North America, Europe and Australia, reunited and released its fourth album last February.   

"For the last few years there was a part of me that I was running away from," lead vocalist Kenneth Nixon said in a press release. "When FH ended, I was vocal that 'rock and roll broke my heart.' But the last year I realized that I was just being a (expletive) and rock and roll was a huge part of my life. Writing together with Ryan again, our sound came back and I knew we had to let fans of FH hear what we had been suppressing. Get ready. This (expletive) is gonna get fun."

"Envy," released by Thermal Entertainment, has been streamed more than 25 million times.

"It's funny how this album came together. When Nixon and I starting writing together again we didn't set out to write anything in particular," lead guitarist Ryan Belcher said in a press release. "We were just writing whatever we felt like writing. Turns out we felt like writing some (expletive) loud rock n' roll. Can't wait to show it to the world." 

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at ticketweb.com.

