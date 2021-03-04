Framing Hanley to play Hobart Art Theater

Framing Hanley, a rock band from Nashville that recently reunited, will play a reduced-capacity show at the Hobart Art Theater next week.

The band will play an all-ages show at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the vintage Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main Street in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

After forming in the mid-2000s, Framing Hanley released the albums "The Moment," "A Promise to Burn" and "The Sum of Who We Are" before breaking up in 2015. It sold more than 200,000 albums and had 1.5 million downloads. Its music has been streamed 150 million streams and its music videos have been viewed more than 40 million times.

Hit songs include "Hear Me Now," "Lollipop," "You Stupid Girl," "Collide" and "Criminal."

Framing Hanley, which has toured across North America, Europe and Australia, reunited and released its fourth album last February.