Franciscan has been using grant funding to reduce infant mortality rate in Northwest Indiana

Indiana's infant mortality rate dropped to an all-time low last year, and also has been dropping in Northwest Indiana.
The infant mortality rate fell from 9.4% to 6.6% in Lake and Porter counties in 2018, the most recent year for which data was available. Franciscan Health credits the impact of a two-year $600,000 Safety PIN grant it got in 2018 to expand its Prenatal Assistance Program in Crown Point and launch the initiative in Hammond. Franciscan has since lined up another $400,000 in grant funding to reduce infant mortality rates among minority populations in north Lake County and rural residents in Lake and Porter counties.
“One child dying before their first birthday is one too many,” said Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Northern Indiana Foundation. “However, our Prenatal Assistance Program Team is committed to continuing to reduce our regional infant mortality rates, which produces the most meaningful gift anyone can receive — the gift of life and a future of endless possibilities. We respect everyone’s life at Franciscan Health, especially our tiniest patients.”
The Prenatal Assistance Program provides education to encourage healthy behaviors, identifies high-risk expectant mothers, and and ensures safe environments for newborns. During the pandemic, it's combated infant mortality with initiatives like Mommy & Me Wellness Kits that include educational material, prenatal vitamins, infant grooming kits, and other materials to aid new parents. It also offers telehealth services to high-risk mothers in Lake County, which gives them access to vitals monitoring, digital blood pressure cuffs, and mental health support.
“Although, services may look or feel differently, the work of reducing infant mortality in Lake and Porter counties and ensuring more Indiana babies have positive outcomes continues,” said Danielle Crowder, community health improvement manager for Franciscan Health’s Northern Division. “We are excited for our adjusted services to continue post pandemic and are hopeful we’ll be able to touch that many more lives and save that many more babies.”
People can donate to support the program, such as with money or diapers.
For more information, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org.
