Franciscan Health Crown Point installs new robotic system to diagnose lung cancer earlier

Franciscan Health Crown Point installed new Ion robotic bronchoscopy system to detect lung cancer earlier.
The disease accounts for 25% of cancer deaths, killing more people than breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to the American Cancer Society. But the five-year survival rate is 92% when it's diagnosed in the earliest stages.
The new technolgy at Franciscan Health Crown Point helps doctors find malignancies and make diagnoses sooner.
“Robotic bronchoscopy will give many patients the opportunity to get that early, life-saving diagnosis,” said Giovanni Infusino, pulmonologist with Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Internal Medicine and Specialty Center. “Intricate and narrow segments in the lung often make it difficult or unsafe to obtain a biopsy of a nodule. This new technology provides a minimally invasive option for patients who otherwise would have been told to ‘watch and wait.’”
The device enables an ultra-thin catheter to reach the furthest segments of the lung. It locates the nodule, locks in place and takes a tissue sample.
“The Ion can rotate 180 degrees, providing flexibility that allows us to reach all 18 segments of the lung,” said Jason Fitzgerald, thoracic surgeon with Cardiac Surgery Associates. “This is critical, because up to 70 percent of lung nodules are found in the most distant regions of the lung.”
The doctors guides the catheter through the airways with a view from a camera.
“This radical technology combined with the da Vinci robot gives our multidisciplinary lung cancer team at Franciscan Health Crown Point the most comprehensive and minimally invasive options to our patients in the region,” said Dr. Michael Tuchek, thoracic surgeon with Cardiac Surgery Associates.
The Franciscan Health Burrell Cancer Center Crown Point also offers genomic testing, personalized treatment plans, targeted radiation therapies, minimally invasive robotic surgeries, lung cancer nurse navigation and a $49 lung and heart screening program.
The physicians there have gotten specialized training on the new Ion robotic technology in Crown Point.
“The Ion robotic bronchoscopy platform is the perfect complement to our already robust lung cancer program,” said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. “This new technology is not only important as we continue to provide exceptional patient care, but also as we support our extraordinary team of physicians, which strives to offer leading-edge screening and treatment options.”
Bombers BBQ is now serving up its beloved brisket and other slow-cooked meats in Crown Point.
The acclaimed military aviation-themed barbecue joint has built up a fervent following at its original location at 435 Ridge Road in Munster. It reached a deal with Darin Jacobs, who owns Rosati's pizzerias in Munster, St. John and Valparaiso, to open franchises.
Jacobs, a longtime bombers customer, on Monday opened the first Bombers BBQ franchise at 35 W. 112th Ave. next to Cold Stone Creamery and Three Monkeys Pub in Crown Point. He's eyeing future locations in St. John and Valparaiso.
"It's definitely the barbecue smoking shows on the Food Channel," he said. "We carry more than most. We sell smoked turkey that's the most tender turkey you've ever had. Our best customers are those who smoke or barbecue themselves because they know what they're looking for. They come in, ask how we prepare our food, understand it makes sense and keep coming back."
Jacobs hopes to open more franchises after establishing the Crown Point location.
"We're thinking of Valparaiso and St. John once we feel comfortable we've replicated it in Crown Point," he said. "This is the freshest, best-tasting barbecue around."
"Everything is fresh, smoked that day," he said. "Not to disparage other barbecue restaurants, but if they say they close at 9 p.m. and then close at 9 p.m. the meat's not all fresh."
The new Bombers BBQ in Crown Point seats 80 people in a former furniture store and another 24 on an outdoor patio. It has a liquor license that lets it serve 12 types of beer, half craft and half domestic.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is decorated with the same military aviation theme, inspired by how founder Chris Cole's relatives served as pilots in World War II and Vietnam.
"We've had a lot of military people come in and say they appreciate it. They like to take it all in," Jacobs said. "Some people don't know where the name comes from or think it's because the food is the bomb, but it's because both Chris Cole's relatives were bomber pilots."
Bombers BBQ in Crown Point has the same menu as the original Munster restaurant, adding banana pudding. It smokes its meat fresh every day, selling it until it runs out and closing early if sold out.
"We smoke meat daily and stay open until we sell out," he said. "If we still have some left we donate it or let employees take it home. But we're pretty good at estimating how much we'll need based on the previous day's sales."
Spirit Halloween will return to 1525 U.S. 41 in Schererville this Halloween season. Long located every fall at the former Ashley Furniture big-box in Schererville, it moved across the street last year to the Crossroads of America shopping center anchored by Strack and Van Til.
Though it's still beach season when many have little more than beer and sunshine on their mind, to paraphrase the artist who just played Hammond's Festival of the Lakes, the Halloween retailer already posted "coming soon" and "now hiring" signage at the location.
The seasonal pop-up is known for occupying vacant commercial real estate for a couple of months, selling a wide array of Halloween costumes like Jason Vorhees hockey jerseys, as well as Halloween decorations like the styrofoam headstones you can plant to make your front lawn look like a cemetery.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is coming soon to Crown Point.
The restaurant at 146 E. 109th Ave. is now hiring for a variety of positions, offering sign-on bonuses. It offers Greek favorites like grilled lamb, tzatziki, village salads, rice and pita bread. The menu includes many handhelds such as gyros, wraps and Greek burgers.
True BBQ has opened its long-awaited third location in downtown Griffith, where it's bringing smoked meats and another late-night spot for drinks.
The modern barbecue restaurant took over the former Twincade space at 106 N. Broad St. at the corner of Broad and Main streets in downtown Griffith.
True BBQ first opened in Munster in 2014 and recently opened a second location in downtown Crown Point.
It's owned by Progressive Dining Group, which also owns Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill, Gino's Steakhouse and The Links in Schererville.
The True BBQ in Griffith has the same menu, which includes baby back ribs, St. Louis-style ribs and smoked rib tips. It offers full slabs of ribs for $16 on Mondays. Other barbecued meats include turkey, andouille sausage, pork belly, pork shoulder, brisket, corned beef and chicken.
The menu also features steaks, pasta salads and appetizers. A full bar serves up craft beers, artisan cocktails and a wide selection of whiskeys.
Catering toward dinner and drinks in Griffith, True BBQ is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It's closed on Tuesdays.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is coming soon to Crown Point.
The restaurant at 146 E. 109th Ave. is now hiring for a variety of positions, offering sign-on bonuses. It offers Greek favorites like grilled lamb, tzatziki, village salads, rice and pita bread. The menu includes many handhelds such as gyros, wraps and Greek burgers.
Customer complaints have mounted as Old National Bank has integrated First Midwest Bank branches. Customers have complained about debit cards being declined, being locked out of their accounts online, being allowed to overdraft their accounts without warning and having to wait for hours on the phone.
The cost of gas has dipped under $4 a gallon at a few Region gas stations, including BP in Dyer, Murphy USA in Valparaiso, Speedway in Wanatah, Family Express in Hobart and Valparaiso and Sam's Club and Costco in Merrillville as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 filed unfair labor practice charges against California-based SOLV Energy and recruiter Aerotek charging they are recruiting workers from outside Indiana for the Mammoth Solar Farm Project and paying them "substantially lower than Indiana standards."