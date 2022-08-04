Franciscan Health Crown Point installs new robotic system to diagnose lung cancer earlier

Franciscan Health Crown Point installed new Ion robotic bronchoscopy system to detect lung cancer earlier.

The disease accounts for 25% of cancer deaths, killing more people than breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to the American Cancer Society. But the five-year survival rate is 92% when it's diagnosed in the earliest stages.

The new technolgy at Franciscan Health Crown Point helps doctors find malignancies and make diagnoses sooner.

“Robotic bronchoscopy will give many patients the opportunity to get that early, life-saving diagnosis,” said Giovanni Infusino, pulmonologist with Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Internal Medicine and Specialty Center. “Intricate and narrow segments in the lung often make it difficult or unsafe to obtain a biopsy of a nodule. This new technology provides a minimally invasive option for patients who otherwise would have been told to ‘watch and wait.’”

The device enables an ultra-thin catheter to reach the furthest segments of the lung. It locates the nodule, locks in place and takes a tissue sample.

“The Ion can rotate 180 degrees, providing flexibility that allows us to reach all 18 segments of the lung,” said Jason Fitzgerald, thoracic surgeon with Cardiac Surgery Associates. “This is critical, because up to 70 percent of lung nodules are found in the most distant regions of the lung.”

The doctors guides the catheter through the airways with a view from a camera.

“This radical technology combined with the da Vinci robot gives our multidisciplinary lung cancer team at Franciscan Health Crown Point the most comprehensive and minimally invasive options to our patients in the region,” said Dr. Michael Tuchek, thoracic surgeon with Cardiac Surgery Associates.

The Franciscan Health Burrell Cancer Center Crown Point also offers genomic testing, personalized treatment plans, targeted radiation therapies, minimally invasive robotic surgeries, lung cancer nurse navigation and a $49 lung and heart screening program.

The physicians there have gotten specialized training on the new Ion robotic technology in Crown Point.

“The Ion robotic bronchoscopy platform is the perfect complement to our already robust lung cancer program,” said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. “This new technology is not only important as we continue to provide exceptional patient care, but also as we support our extraordinary team of physicians, which strives to offer leading-edge screening and treatment options.”